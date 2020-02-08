Resources
Bowers Beach - Dolores Joan (Myers) Miller passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. Born in 1932 at home in South Philadelphia, she stayed there till she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Miller. They married and she moved to Bowers Beach, DE.

She is survived by their three children, Richard Jr. (Elena Kingsbury) of Wilmington, DE, Stephen (Melody) of Dover, DE, and Deborah Forney (Donald Feeney) of Wilmington, DE. Sadly, Dick predeceased Dolores in 1958. She was thrilled to be Grandma to David Miller (Denver, CO), Christopher Miller (Erina) Harrington, DE, Rebecca Romain (Jeremy) Lenexa, KS, Peter Forney (Molly) Hudson, OH, Richard Forney, Denver, Co, and Greg Forney, Jr. (fiancée Christine) Denver, CO. She was blessed to have three great grandchildren, Isla and Eva Miller and Finn Romain. Dolores is also survived by her brothers, John F. Myers, Jr (Nell) and Gilbert R. Myers (Cheryl) and many nieces and nephews.

Dolores loved being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed a day at the beach with her family, attending concerts and reading a good book.

Her life will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 2020 with a service at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. DuPont Hwy, Dover, DE at 11 am. Friends may visit with her family from 10 to 11 am before the service. Burial at Barratt's Chapel will follow a luncheon at the church the same day.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a contribution to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church or a charity of your choosing.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
