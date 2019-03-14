Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Elsmere - Dolores L. Petrucci passed away, suddenly, on March 10th, 2019.

Dolores was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Walter and Dolores (Perugini) Petrucci. She has been a dedicated employee of Corporation Trust for over 25 years.

Dolores enjoyed shopping, reading, some crafts, and collecting clowns; however, Dolores was most invested in being matriarch to her beloved family members. She was so much more than an aunt or great aunt. Dolores was a constant beacon of love and support to her family. She was known as Lor Lor to some, Birdie to few, and loved by many. She'll be deeply missed.

Dolores is survived by sisters Nancy Gland (James) and Theresa Petrucci; close nephew Christopher Petrucci (Deena) and their children Dominic, Mia, and Ronnie; close niece Lisa Kirk (Martin) and their children Brandi, John, and Victoria; and a host of many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind her best friends Cindy and Angie.

Dolores is preceded in death by sister Patricia Petrucci; and brothers Walter Petrucci, Jr. and Daniel Petrucci.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2019, 10 am at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington DE 19805. Burial will be private.

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
