|
|
Dolores M. Batty
Middletown - Dolores Marie Batty, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at Seasons IPU at Christiana Hospital.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, March 9th at 11 am at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Visitation will be from 10 -11 am at the funeral home. Interment following the services at Old Drawyers Cemetery.
To view full obituary, visit daniels-hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019