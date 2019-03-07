Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Dolores Batty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Batty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Batty


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores M. Batty Obituary
Dolores M. Batty

Middletown - Dolores Marie Batty, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at Seasons IPU at Christiana Hospital.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, March 9th at 11 am at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Visitation will be from 10 -11 am at the funeral home. Interment following the services at Old Drawyers Cemetery.

To view full obituary, visit daniels-hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now