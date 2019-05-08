Resources
Dolores S. Sebastian


Middletown - Age 77, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Born February 12, 1942 in Wilmington, DE, Dolores grew up in Delaware Park. A loving and caring person, she enjoyed making cookies and was known by many as "The Cookie Lady." Dolores was an avid weaver and knitter. She served as a mentor and volunteered at Townsend Elementary School for many years. Dolores loved her friends at the Odessa library where she also volunteered.

Preceded in death by her parents, James and Beatrice (nee Chapman) Strahorn and sister, Joyce Thomas; she is survived by loving husband, Robert R. Sebastian; children, Karen Tichell (Ed), Robert W. Sebastian (Michelle), Leanne Thompson, and Laura Dixon (George); five grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

There will be a family gathering at a later date.

CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal on May 8, 2019
