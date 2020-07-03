Dolores "Dolly" Stradley
Newark - Dolores Ann Stradley was born September 14th, 1928 to Susan and John Jurica in Freeland, PA. She died peacefully at 91 in her Newark, Delaware home next to her beloved companion, Peter Henderson.
She attended Freeland High School where she played saxophone in the band. Dolly loved to dance at church events so much that she'd hitch a ride on milk trucks to get there. At age 18, she traveled to The Big Apple, New York City, to work as a bellhop at Lord & Taylor. Next, she took a job as a secretary with Dr. Ginesburg, a prominent heart doctor. She then moved to Newark, DE, where she worked for the Chrysler plant for many years. She finished off her secretarial career working for the International Reading Association where she met and married the love of her life, Ralph Stradley. Together they built a home in Lamatan II of Newark. Dolly was always dressed to the nines and took great pride in her appearance. She adored her home, her garden, and her dogs, Bunny and Willie.
Dolores passed away on March 25th, 2020. She is predeceased by Ralph and her older brothers, Frank Sylvester, Johnny, and Paul; and sisters, Margaret, Mary, and Olga. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Carol Faye of Mendenhall Village, David Hollod of Denver, Colorado, Dan Hollod of Bellingham, Washington, and Buddy Hollod of Freeland, PA.
The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice for taking wonderful care of Dolores.
Funeral services will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE at 2 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com