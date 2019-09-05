Services
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-6884
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Dolores T. (Carr) Deal

Dolores T. (Carr) Deal Obituary
Dolores T.

(Carr) Deal

Georgetown - Dolores T. (Carr) Deal, formerly of Delaware County, PA, now Georgetown, DE passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was a member of many of quilt guilds and tried staying active by playing cards. Her untimely death has left us saddened; however we are all precious to have known her.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles J. Deal; sons, Charlie and Brian (Julie); grandsons, Charles J., III, Tyler and Jeremy; and granddaughters, Autumn and Aubrey.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown. A time of visitation for family and friends will begin at Noon. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers we ask you make contributions on behalf of Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del 19963.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Remember
