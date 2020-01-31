|
|
Dolores T. Malascalza
Wilmington - Dolores T. Malascalza (Aunt Dody) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Dolores was born in Wilmington, DE to the late George and Helen Malascalza on March 9, 1931. Dolores worked for the Colonial School District as a school bus driver until her retirement. Dolores was also very proud to call herself a "domestic engineer" working at this into her eighties. Dolores was cherished and much loved by family and friends. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Toni Ann Malascalza; her niece and caregiver, Diana Rykaczewski and husband, Rick; her great niece, Nicole Getty; her great nephews, Ricky (Allie) and David (Kim) Rykaczewski; and many more nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Charles Malascalza; and beloved sister, Isabella Begatto.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 am. Family and friends are invited to visit at 9:30 am in church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
Send condolences, visit yasikfuneralhome.com
302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020