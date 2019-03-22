|
|
Dolorez Anita Cecelia
New Castle - Dolorez Anita Cecelia, age 73, of New Castle, DE, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. A 1963 graduate of DeLaWar High School, Dolorez worked in childcare at many places including Head Start, St. Elizabeth's Little Viking Daycare, Silverbrook Daycare, Xavier Daycare, and Little Stars Daycare. She cherished her family and loved visits from her "little stinker" great-grandson, Carson. Dolorez enjoyed attending the Accordion Club and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, DooWop & country music, and watching Everyone Loves Raymond & The Golden Girls.
Dolorez is survived by her children: Susan (Ray), Anthony (Laura) and Kevin (Vanessa); stepsons, Louis Cecelia and James Cecelia; grandsons: Nathan, Kevin, and Dustin; great-grandsons, Carson and Chase; and brothers, Lloyd Golt (Peggy) and Russell Jeandell (Lynn). She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Louis Cecelia; mother and stepfather, Mary Lorraine and Elmer Golt; brothers: Blair Golt, Wayne Jeandell, and Norman Jeandell; nephew, Daniel Jeandell; and nieces, Michelle Jeandell and Cecilia Ann Jeandell Wickens.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Dolorez's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the funeral home to help with expenses. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019