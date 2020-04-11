|
Domenica,"Nina" Carnevale
Wilmington - Domenica,"Nina" Carnevale, age 82 of Wilmington DE passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Mrs. Carnevale was born in Nereto, Italy on October 12, 1937, daughter of the late Ferdinando and Filomena Talucci Ciabattoni. Nina immigrated to America with her father in 1956. She was a homemaker for many years then a childcare provider to numerous children with whom she remained friends. Nina retired in 1994 after receiving a Parkinson's Disease diagnosis. Her entire life she took pride in her yard, nurturing plants and flowers that were admired by all. She possessed a talent for cooking and baking, and enhanced holidays and special occasions with unique cakes and pastries. Nina also enjoyed playing slots at Delaware Park and the company of family and friends, especially her four grandchildren who she loved very much.
Mrs. Carnevale is preceded in death by her husband, Federico Carnevale with whom she was married for 48 years prior to his passing in 2006, and her son-in-law, Robert Pagliei Sr.
She is survived by her son Carmen (Tammie), daughters Laura Pagliei, Rita Carnevale and Sheila Campbell (Albert): brothers Franco Ciabattoni (Catherine) and Corrado "Dino" Ciabattoni (Costanza); grandchildren Robert Jr, Oliver, Juliana and Michael; caregiver and friend Anne McLaughlin; several nieces and a nephew and numerous cousins in the U.S. and Italy.
With respect to the state guidelines regarding mass gatherings due to COVID19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers or personal gifts, contributions may be sent to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020