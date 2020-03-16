Services
Dominic Louis "Dom" Gonzon Sr.

Dominic Louis "Dom" Gonzon, Sr.

Middletown - Dominic Louis "Dom" Gonzon, Sr., owner of Penn Bantam market from the 1960's through the '80s, passed away on Sunday, March 15. The New Castle native and longtime Middletown resident was 82 years old.

All services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
