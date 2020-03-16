|
Dominic Louis "Dom" Gonzon, Sr.
Middletown - Dominic Louis "Dom" Gonzon, Sr., owner of Penn Bantam market from the 1960's through the '80s, passed away on Sunday, March 15. The New Castle native and longtime Middletown resident was 82 years old.
All services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
