Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Dellaquila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Dellaquila

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominick Dellaquila Obituary
Dominick Dellaquila

Wilmington - Dominick J. Dellaquila, age 90, a 42 year resident of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2019. Born and raised in Chester, PA; he was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa Dellaquila. He worked as a welder and truck driver for 70 years. Dominick served in the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerrie Adams Dellaquila. Dominick is survived by his two sons, Joseph (Carole) Dellaquila and Anthony (Lana) Dellaquila; companion, Gloria McConnell; five grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his two siblings, Anthony and Laura Dellaquila; and five furry friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, 10-11 AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd, Garnet Valley, PA followed by a funeral liturgy at 11 AM. Interment will be at S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to your local SPCA organization. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuenralhome.com)
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now