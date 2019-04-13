Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
6179 Rock Hall Rd
Rock Hall, MD 21661
(410) 639-2811
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rock Hall Yacht Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Dunn


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Don Dunn Obituary
Don Dunn

Rock Hall MD - Don Dunn was born on August 24, 1925, in Ridley Park PA to Roland and Brighta Dunn. He slipped anchor for the final time and sailed into the west on April 1, 2019, he was 93 years old.

Don enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served aboard the LST 780 in the Pacific Theatre. After three years of service, he returned home to Pennsylvania to start college at Penn State University on the G.I. Bill. He graduated in 1952 and remained a loyal Nittnay Lion his entire life.

Don married Mary Shifley in 1950 and they were married for 67 years until her death in 2017. They had a life of love, family, and service and he missed her greatly.

Don worked in several lines of business before discovering his true calling as a math teacher. He taught at Henderson High School in West Chester Pa and in 1967, Don and Mary moved to St. Andrews School in Middletown Delaware for a 20-year life of teaching and service. In addition to teaching math, he coached cross county, rowing, wrestling, and football.

In 1987, Don and Mary retired to Rock Hall MD and began life on their beloved Eastern Shore. Don was active in the Kent County Hospital and the Rock Hall Yacht Club where he served two terms as Commodore. He loved sailing and competed in many local races. He especially enjoyed cruising the Bay with his buddies in the Chesapeake Catboat Association.

Don was predeceased by his wife Mary and his brother Grant. He is survived by his sister Peggy Stockley, sister in law Janet Dunn, sons Robert (Marguerite) and James. He is also survived by his grandchildren Geoffrey Wetzel (Kelly), Robert, Eric, and Katlynn (Gian Favini), two great-grandchildren Calvin and Gwendolyn Wetzel as well as several nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank caring aides of Generations Home Car and the Seasons Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rock Hall Yacht Club on May 18th from Noon to Two. Burial will be private. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to ShoreRivers. Org.

WWW.Fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now