Donald A. Reese
New Castle - Donald Reese (71) died on Tuesday, April 2 at home. Born October 23, 1947 in Philadelphia, and raised in New Jersey, Don always said he wasn't born in New Castle, but got here as fast as he could.
It was here in New Castle he and his wife Connie would raise their family and become one of this city's biggest fans. He lived to serve the citizens of this small town, and spent his adult life doing just that. He was a teacher for 34 years, starting at Caesar Rodney Middle School, and the last 32 at William Penn where he definitely became a Colonial, and avid supporter of the cherry and black. He was a member of the New Castle Presbyterian Church for 41 years, and once served as a trustee for the church. Don was a member of City Council for 16 years, and the Mayor for 6 years, culminating with Delaware being awarded its first and only National Park, this was his proudest moment of public service, as he fought so hard for this, for New Castle and Delaware.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Connie for 44 years. He loved spending time with his children, Bradley, Alison Crosby (John); his grandchildren, Ryan Reese and Lindsey and Reese Crosby.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 22 at 12:30 pm at New Castle Presbyterian Church, 25 E 2nd St, New Castle, DE. The service will follow at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or the New Castle Presbyterian Church.
