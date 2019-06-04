|
|
Donald Ackart Bussard
Oxford, PA - Donald Ackart Bussard, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
A native of Wilmington, Donnie attended Tower Hill School. He graduated from Williams College and received his JD from Temple Law School. Donnie joined Richards Layton and Finger in 1976 where he worked for more than 40 years.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, Carolyn Ackart Bussard and Gordon Lucas Bussard and his beloved daughter, Gretchen. Donnie will forever be loved by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Joan, their son, Luke and his wife, Natalie, and his two grandsons, Danny and Shane. He will be remembered by his brother Dr. Gordon Bussard and sister-in-law Patsy and by his sister, Roberta (Bussard) Whiting and brother-in-law Bill. Donnie will always be remembered by his Norwegian family, Line Randmael and Toni Fadnes, and their children Oda and Ask.
At the request of the family, services are private.
The family asks that donations be made to Delaware Hospice for the incredible care that he received at the end of his life.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 4, 2019