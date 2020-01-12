|
Donald B. Kershaw
Wilmington - Donald B. Kershaw, age 89, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. His wit and humor made him loved by all who knew him, and he was tirelessly committed to his family.
He is survived by 4 children, Kenneth, Donna Trincia, Bruce (Paula) and Scott (Kitty); a sister Helen (Kershaw) Pietras; his "Magnificent 7" grandchildren, Christopher (Alice) Rausch, Carla (David) Nieser, Bryce (Elisa) Kershaw, Kevin (Julie) Kershaw, Michelle (Shaun) Askin, Samantha (Dan) Hartnett, and Keri (Luke) Molin and 4 great grandchildren, Abigail and Caroline Rausch; and Ella Marie and Claire Jean Kershaw. Don was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joyce (Palmer) Kershaw; his daughter, Karen Kershaw; his granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Trincia and his brother, Jack Kershaw.
A viewing will be held at the chapel of Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Highway, New Castle on Wednesday, January 15 from 10-11 am, where a service will follow at 11. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
To read the full obituary visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020