Donald Bachman Herr
Selbyville - Donald Bachman Herr, age 92, of Selbyville, loving husband and father, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Don was born in Wilmington in 1927, the son of Ivan Witmer Herr and Addie Tanger Bachman Herr.
He attended Wilmington area schools, graduating in 1945. He served with the Army Air Corps stationed in Germany. After the war, Don worked various jobs after returning home. Eventually he worked for the DuPont Company for 32 years, retiring in 1992.
Don married the love of his life, Mildred Hiltebeitel in 1962. He was God's greatest gift to her! Their family consisted of two sons and a daughter. Don was preceded in death by their eldest son, Robert H. Herr, who went home to be with the Lord in 2010. Their surviving children are Karl A. Herr of New Castle and Audrey C. Herr of Ocean View. Don also was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Denver and his brother Ivan W. Herr Jr.
Don was a member of St. Matthew's By-The-Sea United Methodist Church, where he was affectionately known as "The Dancing Bear". He was an usher and greeter who loved welcoming people to worship for over twenty years. He will be sorely missed there. He loved and enjoyed his wife and family, church family, neighbors and friends. Before successive illnesses and hospitalizations curtailed his life, Don enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, golfing, yard work, home improvements and shopping with his wife. God speed, Don, we love you and miss you more than we ever knew was possible!
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the many family members, friends and healthcare workers at all the various facilities for the love, compassion and care extended to Don throughout his lengthy illness. May God bless each and every one of you!
A memorial celebration of Don's life will be held at St. Matthews By-The-Sea U.M.C. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11am with Rev. Bruce Miller presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Matthews By-The-Sea United Methodist Church, 1000 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island, DE 19944.
Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019