Donald Bixby Lake



Wilmington - 1925-2020



Donald Bixby Lake, devoted husband, father, grandfather, WWII Veteran, died August 13, 2020 in his home at the age of 95. Born March 22, 1925 to Florence Bixby and Stafford Lake of Springfield, MA, Don was blessed with good health, fortune and friends throughout his long life. At the age of eighteen, while a freshman at The University of New Hampshire, he enlisted in the Army landing on Omaha Beach D-Day 6, June 12, 1944. Assigned to the 78th Armored Field Artillery Battalion, joining the famed 2nd Armored Division as a radio operator in the forward observer crew of C Battery, Don fought in the Battle of the Bulge, crossed the Rhine March 28, 1945 and entered Berlin July 3, 1945 participating in the allied occupation and military reviews for the Potsdam Conference. Returning to the States, Don was reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Mary (Mig) Margaret Dame (d. 2016), who became his lifelong wife, companion and friend for sixty-nine years. Supported by the G.I. Bill, Don completed his BS ('49) and MS ('51) at The University of New Hampshire and his PhD ('54) in Organic Chemistry at The University of Delaware. The same year he accepted a position with The DuPont Co. and enjoyed a 32-year career working in Wilmington, DE and New York City. A craftsman and carpenter, one of Don's greatest passions was his summer home on Cape Cod for which he built much of the interior and furniture. In retirement, Don and Mig made annual trips to visit friends in Salzburg, traveled extensively around the world, and enjoyed annual summer reunions with family and friends on Cape Cod. Don was a tennis and sailing enthusiast, a devoted Yankees fan and loved a good party and conversation. Don and Mig moved to Litchfield, CT in 2008 from Wilmington, DE to be close to family. He is survived by his son, Roger Lake and wife Rebecca Mapstone of Riverside, CA, daughter, Andrea Lake Meharg of Litchfield, CT, grandchildren, Graham Lake Meharg, Luisa Latham Meharg, Hannah Bixby Meharg, Madison Michelle Lake and Lindsay Lauren Lake. A memorial service is being planned. Memorial donations may be made to the Biden/Harris campaign.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store