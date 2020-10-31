1/1
Donald D. Latorre
Donald D. Latorre

72 - Donald D. Latorre, age 72, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald's memory to the Gift of Life Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

To view full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
