Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Cave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Cave Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Cave Sr. Obituary
Donald E. Cave, Sr.

Newark - Don, age 93, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Don served in The United States Army Corps of Engineers before working for the Pennsylvania Railroad for 43 years before retiring in 1986. He enjoyed traveling, camping and square dancing.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Thelda M. Cave; parents, Elmer and Pearl Cave and daughter-in-law, Cindy Cave.

Survivors include his children, Sandra Laggner (Dave), Margaret Doering, Wilson R. Cave and Donald E. Cave, Jr; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, February 28 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis Street, Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 1 pm. Burial will be private.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -