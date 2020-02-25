|
Donald E. Cave, Sr.
Newark - Don, age 93, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Don served in The United States Army Corps of Engineers before working for the Pennsylvania Railroad for 43 years before retiring in 1986. He enjoyed traveling, camping and square dancing.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Thelda M. Cave; parents, Elmer and Pearl Cave and daughter-in-law, Cindy Cave.
Survivors include his children, Sandra Laggner (Dave), Margaret Doering, Wilson R. Cave and Donald E. Cave, Jr; 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, February 28 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis Street, Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 1 pm. Burial will be private.
