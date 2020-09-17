Donald E. "Don" Hall, Jr.
South St. Georges - Donald E. "Don" Hall, Jr., of South St. Georges, DE, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
A life long Delaware resident, Don was a graduate of William Penn High School, and served 4 years in the Delaware Army National Guard. He was a proud union heavy equipment operator with a 51-year membership in the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542. Don looked forward to the annual 'guys trip' to Cape Hatteras for some surf fishing, competing in local fishing tournaments, crabbing the Wye River, or dropping a line in the canal where he taught his grandsons to fish. A true patriot, he was happy when he could make a purchase of something "Made in the U.S.A.", be it his vehicles, tools, clothes or his toys. Uncomplicated, opinionated yet fair, he captained a life that mattered and his crew will forever miss him.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald E. and Rosa Helen Hall; sister, Judith Hall; and brother, Michael Hall. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maryjean; daughters, Stephanie Martin and Leneigh Hall; son, Donald Hall; grandchildren, Amanda VanDyke, John VanDyke, Scott Martin and Nicholas Martin; great grandchildren, Deshawn Hall, Terrell Dixon and Sawyer Jean Martin; siblings, James Hall, Pamela Walker, Clifford Hall and Patricia Donophan.
Due to health directives regarding gatherings, services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please pay forward a random act of kindness in Don's memory. The family thanks you for your condolences.
