Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Parker Obituary
Donald E. Parker

Hockessin - Donald E. Parker passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Donny was a graduate of Dickinson High School Class of 1975. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and soccer. Donny was also an avid boxing fan and an amateur boxer.

Donny was predeceased by his father, Robert Parker. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Parker; his brother, Robert Parker; and his sister, Patricia Mills (Edward).

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Regal Heights for their kindness and care of Donny through the years.

Services will be private.

For online condolences, www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.