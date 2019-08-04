|
Donald E. Parker
Hockessin - Donald E. Parker passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Donny was a graduate of Dickinson High School Class of 1975. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and soccer. Donny was also an avid boxing fan and an amateur boxer.
Donny was predeceased by his father, Robert Parker. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Parker; his brother, Robert Parker; and his sister, Patricia Mills (Edward).
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Regal Heights for their kindness and care of Donny through the years.
Services will be private.
For online condolences, www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019