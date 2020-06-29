Donald Edward Dukes



Seaford - Donald Edward Dukes of Seaford, Del., passed into eternity peacefully from his home on Friday evening, June 26, 2020, in the loving arms of his wife and surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He was 61. Eddie, as he was affectionately known, was born August 19, 1958, in Seaford. Raised on a family farm in Laurel, Del., Eddie graduated from Laurel High School in 1976. Following graduation, he worked for Marion Burke Construction Co. building chicken houses before returning to farm life, eventually establishing his own farming operation. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to expand beyond agriculture into gutter application, construction and land development. Eddie embraced life to the fullest extent. Whether advancing his many adventures, vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, doing mission work in Jamaica, or helping with projects for the Good Ole Boy Foundation in Sussex County, Eddie's passion for the task at hand was clearly visible and contagious to those around him. An avid outdoorsman, his love for hunting and fishing took him on excursions to Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and Utah. While he loved to travel, Eddie kept his roots close to home and family. He was a life member of Epworth Fellowship Church & Central Worship Center in Laurel, where he served a term on the Epworth Christian School Board. Eddie was also a member of the Laurel Tractor Pulling Association for a season, and served on the board of Laurel Grain Co. from 2010-2018. A friend to many, Eddie will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his dedication to his family, and his generosity to others. Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Dukes. His memory will be cherished by his wife of 26 years, Terri Dukes, of Seaford; his mother, Rada Mae Dukes, of Laurel; his children, Lindsay and (Doug) Mumford, of Selbyville, Del., Justin Dukes, of Laurel, David and (Jessica) Cropper, of Dagsboro, Del., and Jamie and (Wesley) White, of Westover, Md.; his two brothers, Jerry and (Tammy) Dukes, of Laurel, and Jeffrey and (Kay) Dukes, of Milton, Del.; his mother-in-law, Mary Tracy, of Seaford; three sister-in-laws, Ruth Gran, of Ocean City, Md., Joan and (Mike) White, of Millsboro, Del., and Darlene and (Ralph) Condon, of Seaford; three brother-in-laws, Dan and (Joan) Tracy, Jr., of Ocean View, Del., Bryan Tracy, of Gumboro, Del., and Ricky Mullins, of Gumboro; his grandchildren, Jadeyn Collins, Taylor Cropper, Josey White, Bryar Mumford and Owen Mumford; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Central Worship Center in Laurel, where family and friends may call from two hours prior and Friday evening, 6-8 p.m. Interment will be at Carey's Cemetery, Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Worship Center 14545 Sycamore Road, Laurel, De 19956, or Teresa Shockley, for Code Purple donations, at Teresa's Dash 34276 Shockley Town Road, Frankford, De 19945, a charity near to his heart. Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home Laurel, De.









