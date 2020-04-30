Donald Edward Melton



Staten Island, NY - Donald Melton, 74, was peacefully called home on April 22, 2020 on Staten Island, NY. Born July 15, 1945 in Wilmington, Delaware, he graduated H. Fletcher Brown Technical School in 1963, then served in the U.S. Navy.



Donald, also known as "The Wonderful One," was preceded in death by his parents, Annabelle and Harlan Melton; son, Donminico E Melton; brother, Dennis Melton and sisters, Doris Johnson (Edward Sr.), Leona Henderson and Brenda Melton. Donald leaves to cherish his memories, fiancé, Diane Ewart; daughters, Donnine E. Day (Tondeleo) and Donnia Melton-Togbanyahn (Vanshiedh); brothers, Harlan (Wanda), Claude (Lillian), Lawrence and Wayne Melton; sisters Rosalie Hackett (the late Harrison), Toni McCurdy (Anthony) and Michelle Conner (George); brother-in-law Melvin Henderson; thirteen grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; devoted niece, Walttina Ewell; devoted nephew, Anthony Johnson; life-long friend Kenny Winfield (Regina) and a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.









