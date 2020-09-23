1/1
Donald Eugene Albright
Donald Eugene Albright

Newark - Donald Eugene Albright, age 89, passed away on September 19, 2020.

Beloved by his family, Don leaves his wife of 68 years, Dolores (Bittner); sons, Donald (Linda) and Dennis; grandchildren, Stacy (Tumolo), Kelly, and Kevin and a great-grandchild, Madison. He is also survived by his brother, Samuel (Diane). Don was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Verna (Suter) and his brother, Robert.

Don was born and raised in Somerset, PA, attended Somerset High School and was a graduate of Lock Haven University. An Army Veteran, he taught high school at Meyersdale, PA and coached basketball. Moving to Delaware in 1965, Don taught at Dickinson High School for 30 years and was the basketball coach and athletic director. The State Government of Delaware passed a resolution in 1991 recognizing his emeritus service to the school and the state.

A graveside committal service will be held in the Husband Cemetery in Somerset on September 26th at 11:30 AM.

Don was a devoted husband to Dolores, a giving father to his sons and a joy to his grandchildren, as well as a pillar of the education community. He will be missed by many.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.






Published in The News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Husband Cemetery
