Donald F. Murtagh
Landenberg, PA - Donald F. Murtagh, of Landenberg, PA, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 30, 2020, at age 97. He grew up in Malone, New York, and graduated from Franklin Academy. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and became a pilot while serving his country in the South Atlantic Transport Command during World War II. He received a Bachelor of Mathematics from Western Carolina University, and earned Master's degrees in Mathematics and Education from the University of Delaware.
In 1954, Donald began his teaching career at William Penn High School in New Castle, DE, and chaired the Mathematics Department until he retired after 30 years of public service. After retirement he taught at Padua Academy, the University of Delaware, Cecil County Community College, MD, and was also a literacy volunteer.
His greatest joy was spending time with his "darling" wife, and his family and friends. He enjoyed fly fishing, gardening, playing poker, chess, reading, watching football, and collecting vintage slide-rules: a mechanical analog computer. We all loved listening to his stories and poetry, reading his email tidbits, and hearing him sing his beloved Irish songs and silly, but treasured, ditties. The grandchildren are very thankful for the truly special times they shared with their Grandpa.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Virginia Laine Murtagh; his son, Paul Murtagh (Karen), and daughter, Holly Murtagh Shinn (Rich); stepchildren, Janice Laine Scotton (Jim), Jeffrey Laine, and Alison Laine Zucker, (Larry); six grandchildren, Melissa, Sara, Daniel, Shannon, Mikayla and Dylan; and many nieces and nephews.
Donald was a devoted teacher in life and chose to become a donor to the Anatomical Gift Program at the University of Delaware, which benefits future health professionals in their educational preparation to help others. With his generous gift, he continues to teach even after his passing. Donald was a devout member of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, Avondale, PA.
The family would like to thank Bayada Hospice of Media, PA for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of their choice
. A celebration of Donald's life will take place at a later date.
