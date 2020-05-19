Donald F. Shelnutt
New Castle - Donald F. Shelnutt, age 81, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic Cancer.
He was predeceased by his wife and love of 55 years, Virginia Shelnutt who passed away on April 19, 2020, just four weeks prior to his passing.
He is survived by four children, Cindy Milam, Sandra Peck (Kevin), Donna James and Forest Shelnutt (Rosalinda), 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren, brother, Robert Reid Shelnutt (Sue), and many friends and family in Delaware, Georgia and across the country, especially Fred Durham, Iva Durham, Nona Lewis, Becky West, Charise Lewis, Staci Lewis, Kaitlyn Lewis, Angela Seguin, Steven West, Michelle McDaniel, Charlie Hoffman, and Anna Platt. He was predeceased by his parents, James Otis and Lura Nell Shelnutt, and siblings, Jim Shelnutt (Bonnie), Aline Wheeler (Bill), Flora Kimble, Sara Fain (Bill), Jack Shelnutt (Bea) and Wynelle Sanders.
He was retired from the United States Air Force and Delaware Air National Guard, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He spent six months in Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm and went on several USO trips with Randy Travis and Alan Jackson. He was also retired from Atlantic Aviation/Dassault Aviation where he was certified as both a Helicopter and Airplane Mechanic. He was a lifelong member of the New Castle Moose Lodge, holding numerous offices locally and regionally. He was awarded the Pilgrim Degree for his service to the Moose Organization and the local community.
The family extends special gratitude to Traci Tabor, Carmen Martinez and Seasons Hospice, especially Dr. Liu and Tawana Wilson, for their support and care.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. A Celebration of life will be scheduled later in the year. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 26, 2020.