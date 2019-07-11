Services
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Donald Fair Obituary
Donald Fair

Wilmington, De - Age 67 departed this life July 2, 2019. Husband of Mrs. Laverne Fair; father of Arnelle Limberry, Kareem McDonald, Donny Alexander, and Tremayne Dennis; also survived by his siblings, Mary Triplett and William Fair; 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and many friends. Mr. Fair retired in 2015 from the State of Delaware as a Grounds Keeper. Funeral 3:30PM Sat., July 13th at Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church, 20 W. Lea Blvd., Wilm, DE; viewing 2:30pm-3:30pm only. Burial, Private. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019
