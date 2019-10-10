|
Donald Fieldhouse
North East - Donald John Fieldhouse, 93, of North East, MD, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, on November 18, 1925, he was the son of the late Virgil E. and Elva M. Fieldhouse.
He served his country proudly during World War II as a Corporal in the U.S. Army Co. B 1270 Engineer Combat stationed in Rhineland and Central Germany.
Don taught as a professor in the field of Agricultural at the University of Delaware until he retired.
He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Dona Danhouser Fieldhouse; four daughters, Diane M. Borgia (Tom) of North East, MD, Deborah Mattioni (Joseph) of PA, Denise Sarsfield (Mike) of North East, MD, and Doris Andersen (Ellis) of North East, MD; seven grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice, especially Jamie and Carol for their compassionate care. Also thank you to Don's special caregivers, his four daughters, their spouses and his granddaughter, Candena and husband Daniel Mahala.
A funeral service will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the North East United Methodist Church, 308 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour before service.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019