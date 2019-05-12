Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Limestone Presbyterian Church
3201 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Limestone Presbyterian Church
3201 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Resources
Donald Frederick Watts Obituary
Donald Frederick Watts

Wilmington - Donald F. "Don" Watts, age 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was surrounded by his family.

Don will forever be remembered by his loving wife of 40 years, Cynthia; his devoted children, Jacob (Megan) and Rebecca Grillo (Joseph); grandson, Colton; parents, Fred and Aleise; brothers, Bob (Cindy Ann) and Chuck (Lynn); and all his other family members and close friends.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Thursday, May 16 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral services will be celebrated at Limestone Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 17 at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don may be made to the Western YMCA of Delaware, https://www.ymcade.org/donate/

To view a complete obituary tribute for Don, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 15, 2019
