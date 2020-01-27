|
Donald G. Wagner
Wilmington - Donald G. Wagner, age 91, passed away January 25, 2020.
Donald was born in 1928 in Broadway, PA. He was the son of the late James and Esther Shaw Wagner. His three brothers, Robert, Glenn and Merle, all preceded him. Donald graduated from Huntington Township High School and enlisted in the Navy. He spent four years as a yeoman at M.I.T., moving to Wilmington, DE in 1955.
Donald married Elizabeth "Betty" Ridall and they have two sons, David of Gap Mills, WV and Mark of Charlestown, MD. Mark married Cynthia "Cindy" Cushman and they have two children, Jordan and Elizabeth. Elizabeth is now married to Robbie Lazzari and they live in Red Lion, PA.
After he was discharged from the Navy, they moved to Wilmington, DE where he was employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad, then named Penn Central, then named Conrail. He moved to corporate headquarters in Philadelphia, retiring in 1989 as an Administrative Assistant to the Chief Mechanical Officer.
Don spent his retirement volunteering for many agencies including Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Adopt-A-Family at Christmas and Ronald McDonald House. Don and Betty were honored by the Claymont Lions Club in 2002 for their volunteering for many agencies with their "Sixth Annual Humanitarian Award" for their commendable volunteer efforts.
Don was Trustee of Atonement Methodist Church for forty years. He played a prominent part in getting the churches stone building repointed. He was an avid wood worker and built many beautiful furniture pieces as well as thirty-eight grandfather clocks that are now all over the United States. He was known as "The Chair Doctor" for his crafty ability to fix wooden pieces; this includes putting together an antique Denztel Carousel horse. He helped carve little pieces for the Kalamar Nickel.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11am at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to The United Methodist Church of the Atonement, 3519 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703; or to the .
