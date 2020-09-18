Donald "Donny" H. Biederman, Jr.



Wilmington - Age 60, born in Wilmington, DE and passed away on September 13, 2020. Donny was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching the races and spending time with his family and friends.



Preceded in death by his parents, Shirley A. and Donald H. Biederman, Sr.; Donny is survived by his siblings, Deborah Jianniney (Jim), Tom Biederman (Vicki), Trina Biederman, and Aimee Walther (Bob); 10 nieces and nephews; and 17 great-nieces and great-nephews of whom he adored.



At this time services will be private, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the funeral home.



Cremation Service



of Delaware









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store