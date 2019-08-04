Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Donald J. Boyle

Donald J. Boyle Obituary
Donald J. Boyle

Millsboro - Donald (Don) J. Boyle, age 79, of Millsboro, DE passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes, DE.

Don is survived by his wife, Reidun (Rae); his sister Lillian; his children, Marie (John), Dorothy (Sally), Donald Jr. (Aggie), Kimberly (Donna), Laura (John), Greg & Erik; daughter-in-law, Cheri Boyle; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Howard, his sisters Joan and Karolyn, and his son James.

Committal Services at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, Don's family suggest a donation to either of the following in his memory: , or .

Please visit Don's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
