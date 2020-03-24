|
Donald J. Lynch
Selbyville - Donald J. Lynch, age 97, of Selbyville passed away at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Vernon W. and Elsie (Powell) Lynch.
Donald attended the University of Delaware and Goldey Beacom College. He owned the former Animal Health Sales, Inc. in Selbyville and L & M Distributors & Laboratories which distributed and manufactured poultry vaccines. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, Church of Christ in Ocean View, Fenwick Island Lions Club, Mason Dixon VFW, Selbyville Elks, Doric Masonic Lodge in Millville; Tall Cedars, Scottish Rite and NUR Shrine. In addition he served on the Selbyville and Indian River School Boards, Fenwick Island Town Council as President, University of Delaware Board of Trustees, a member of the Delaware House of Representatives from 1972 to 1978 and the Delaware Secretary of Agriculture from 1981 to 1985, and President of Delmarva Poultry Industry.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Meredith Lynch of Selbyville; two daughters, Donna J. Lynch Villani and husband Sam of Bethany Beach and Irene Lynch Bunting and husband Greg of Selbyville; a son, Kevin D. Lynch and wife Cathy of Selbyville; a brother, Jack Lynch of Bayard; a sister, Ruth Workman of Rehoboth Beach; nine grandchildren, Hunter Bunting, Erin Floyd, Regina Henry, Misty Roberts, Shana Hancock, Joshua Boyer, Sam Villani III, NIcholas Villani and Jenna Taylor; eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 410, Selbyville, DE 19975, St. Matthews By-The-Sea United Methodist Church, 1000 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island, DE 19944 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020