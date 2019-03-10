|
|
Donald J. Muzzi
San Diego, CA - Donald J. Muzzi, age 42, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home in San Diego, CA.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Don is the son of Joseph P. Muzzi and the late Carol (Embrick) Muzzi. He attended Upland Country Day School and graduated from Oxford High School in Oxford, PA. After graduating from Oxford High School, Don had attended Penn State University for two years. Don had resided in San Diego, CA, for the past twenty years, where he worked in the Hospitality Industry as a Restaurant Manager.
In his leisure time, Don enjoyed scuba diving and traveling. He loved animals, especially his two cats. Don had a great personality and a large circle of friends.
Don is survived by his father, Joseph P. Muzzi; his step-brother, Gregory Parsell; his step-sister, Diana Achlee; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 12 Noon to 1:30PM on Friday, March 15 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Rd., Route 7, Newark, DE 19713.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019