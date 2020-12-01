Donald James McCormick
Wilmington, DE - Donald James McCormick, age 78, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Don graduated from Conrad High School in the class of 1960 where he met his beloved wife of 55 years. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy serving 4 years as a Signalman. When discharged, Don went to work for Diamond State Telephone Company (now Verizon). For 29 years he did repairs and installations, learning nearly every road and most homes in Wilmington (a fact anyone who rode in a car with him would know). He retired early to focus on his love of University of Delaware football, playing cards and other games with friends, repeatedly telling stories and volunteering at Chester Bethel UMC where he was a member. He also attended Church of the Atonement UMC.
Don is survived by his wife Donna (Wehde) McCormick, children Dee McCormick and Debbie (the late Christopher, 2018) Lee, David (Barbara Ann) McCormick; Grandchildren (Debbie): Adam, Simon and Kathryn Lee; (David): Myles, Henry and Harlan McCormick. He also leaves behind his sister Norma (Jack) Day. He is predeceased by his Mother, Mildred; Father, James; and favorite story character Gilbert the goose.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private at Chester Bethel UMC. Burial will be private at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
