1/1
Donald James McCormick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald James McCormick

Wilmington, DE - Donald James McCormick, age 78, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Don graduated from Conrad High School in the class of 1960 where he met his beloved wife of 55 years. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy serving 4 years as a Signalman. When discharged, Don went to work for Diamond State Telephone Company (now Verizon). For 29 years he did repairs and installations, learning nearly every road and most homes in Wilmington (a fact anyone who rode in a car with him would know). He retired early to focus on his love of University of Delaware football, playing cards and other games with friends, repeatedly telling stories and volunteering at Chester Bethel UMC where he was a member. He also attended Church of the Atonement UMC.

Don is survived by his wife Donna (Wehde) McCormick, children Dee McCormick and Debbie (the late Christopher, 2018) Lee, David (Barbara Ann) McCormick; Grandchildren (Debbie): Adam, Simon and Kathryn Lee; (David): Myles, Henry and Harlan McCormick. He also leaves behind his sister Norma (Jack) Day. He is predeceased by his Mother, Mildred; Father, James; and favorite story character Gilbert the goose.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private at Chester Bethel UMC. Burial will be private at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved