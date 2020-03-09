Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Donald Joseph VanDyke

Donald Joseph VanDyke Obituary
Donald Joseph Van Dyke

Newark - Donald Joseph Van Dyke, age 73, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Donald graduated from Conrad High School in 1964. He then worked for 31 years for Huber Baking Co. which later became Schmidt's Baking Co. Donald worked for Del Campo Baking Co. for several years before retiring from the baking industry. He then worked as a car salesman at Winner Ford before retiring in 2008. He enjoyed watching tv, reading, crossword puzzles and going out to dinner. He was a car enthusiast who liked attending car shows. Most of all he cherished time spent with his family - especially the grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Van Dyke; daughters, Janet Margherita (Vinny) and Jodi Davis (Cameron); son, Joseph Van Dyke; grandchildren: Samantha, Vinny Jr., Jamie, Cameron Jr., and Carter; great-granddaughter, Savannah; brother, Daniel Van Dyke; sisters, Debbie Gadzinski (John) and Diane Mabe (Tom); sister-in-law, Jean Van Dyke; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Doris Finch Van Dyke; and brother, David Van Dyke.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, from 11 AM-12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Donald's life at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 131 Continental Dr. Ste. 407, Newark, DE 19713.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
