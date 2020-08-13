Donald K. Smith
Wilmington - Donald K. Smith, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at his home on August 8, 2020.
The son of the late Jesse and Martha Smith, Donald was born in New Castle, DE in 1930. He was a 1948 graduate of William Penn High School and he continued his education at the University of Delaware.
Don enlisted with the United States Marine Corps in 1953. He was a Korean War Veteran and was a Purple Heart recipient. After his dedicated service to our country, Don worked for DuPont at the Experimental Station in the Central Research Department.
Don held memberships in various groups and organizations including, Dog Seven Association, Korean War Veterans Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart, the 1st Marine Division Association, and the Marine Corps League. He was a charter member of the Marine Corps League in which he held various offices throughout the years, including ten years as the Paymaster (Treasurer). He was very active in Detachment affairs, most notably, the Marine Toys for Tots program. He was also a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church of Wilmington.
When Don had free time to enjoy, he loved to golf. From 1977-1981, Don was a very active band parent for the McKean High School marching band. He and his wife, Joanne, enjoyed taking road trips throughout the U.S. as they attended Korean War Veterans reunions. He was also an avid University of Delaware football fan. Don was very active in and dedicated to many organizations and activities, but his absolute favorite thing to do was to spend time with his grandson, Chris.
Don was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Joanne M. Smith, in June of 2016.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna K. Bell; his son-in-law, John J. Bell; his grandson, Christopher J. Bell; his brother, Robert Smith; and his sister, Jeanne Stepro.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 11am-12pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facemasks will be required at the funeral home and all guests are encouraged to be mindful of social distancing practices. The committal service at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE will begin promptly at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to the Korean War Veterans Association, Inc., P.O. Box 407, Charleston, IL 61920 or https://KWVA.US
.
To offer condolences, please visit: www.dohertyfh.com