Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul U.A.M.E Church
3114 N. Market Street
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's UAME Church
3114 N. Market Street,
Wilmington, DE
Donald K. Taylor Obituary
Donald K. Taylor

Wilmington - Donald K. Taylor, age 76, passed away on February 20, 2019 in St. Francis Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Annetta, of 54 years, sister, Joann Collins (Otha), brothers Gregory Taylor and Beadie Allen; daughter Sherisse N. Taylor son, Andre Taylor (Maya) of Delaware; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren

A Celebration of Life Service to be held Friday, March 1st 11:00 AM at St. Paul's UAME Church, 3114 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
