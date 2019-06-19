Services
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gouge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Gouge Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald L. Gouge Sr. Obituary
Donald L. Gouge, Sr.

Wilmington - Donald L. Gouge, Sr., age 79, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on June 15, 2019.

He was a graduate of Newark High School Class of 1957. Donald was a Lab Technician at the DuPont Experimental Station for 34 years retiring in January of 1992. He was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, longtime member of the DuPont Country Club, avid golfer, Senior Club Champion in 1996, and a Super Senior Club Champion in 2000.

Survived by his sons Donald L. Gouge, Jr., Mark D. (Pam) Gouge, granddaughters Nicole E. Gouge, Erin P. Gouge, and companion Patricia Frasher, his sister Mildred G. (Herb) Alfree. He is predeceased by his parents Lonza and Carrie Gouge, his beloved wife Judith Jones Gouge who passed in 2009, and his brother David E. Gouge.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, friends may call from 9:30-11AM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711, or the Helen Graham Center, 13 Reads Way, Suite 203, New Castle, DE 19720.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now