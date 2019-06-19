|
Donald L. Gouge, Sr.
Wilmington - Donald L. Gouge, Sr., age 79, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on June 15, 2019.
He was a graduate of Newark High School Class of 1957. Donald was a Lab Technician at the DuPont Experimental Station for 34 years retiring in January of 1992. He was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, longtime member of the DuPont Country Club, avid golfer, Senior Club Champion in 1996, and a Super Senior Club Champion in 2000.
Survived by his sons Donald L. Gouge, Jr., Mark D. (Pam) Gouge, granddaughters Nicole E. Gouge, Erin P. Gouge, and companion Patricia Frasher, his sister Mildred G. (Herb) Alfree. He is predeceased by his parents Lonza and Carrie Gouge, his beloved wife Judith Jones Gouge who passed in 2009, and his brother David E. Gouge.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, friends may call from 9:30-11AM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711, or the Helen Graham Center, 13 Reads Way, Suite 203, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019