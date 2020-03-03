|
Donald Lee Cazier, Jr.
Hockessin - Don Cazier Jr., 54, passed peacefully in his home on Saturday February 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cathy, two daughters, Ashley (Cody) and Alexis (Steven), grandson, Vito, father, Don Sr. and sister, Kim.
A visitation will be held from the Chandler Funeral Home, Hockessin, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 10-11 am. Celebration of Life will follow at 11 am.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020