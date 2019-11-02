|
Donald M. Gloyer
Clemson, SC - Donald M. Gloyer, 68, died October 30, 2019 after struggling with cancer for almost 6 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart W. and Dorothy A. Gloyer and nephew SFC Ryan A. Gloyer.
Don loved his family and has two daughters, Melissa Gloyer Harms (Craig) and Kathryn Gloyer (John Flude); three grandsons, Tyler and Ryan Harms and Jake Flude; two brothers, Stewart Gloyer (Marilyn) and Richard Gloyer (Michelle); and nieces and nephews.
Don was born in Milwaukee and grew up in Pittsburgh. After graduating from Penn State University in 1973, he worked at DuPont Company for 37 years. His career as an accountant began in Wilmington, DE in Auditing. In 1979, he moved to Hagerstown, MD as the accounting manager for a DuPont explosive products manufacturing facility. In 1991, he transferred to Detroit, MI and served in the Automotive Paint business unit. In 2003 he transferred to Germany in support of a Europe-wide supply chain system as an IT financial expert for Automotive Paint.
Don and his wife, Meredith Park Gloyer, married in 1999. She also worked for the DuPont Company in various financial roles and enjoyed living in several states and the assignment in Germany. Both retired in 2010 and moved to Clemson, SC, Meredith's home. Don loved traveling, fishing, photography, bird watching stamp collecting, gardening, and of course college football. WE ARE …. PENN STATE!
Don, we love you, miss you. Thank you for loving us.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 7th at University Lutheran Church, 111 Sloan St, Clemson, SC. Burial will follow at Cemetery Hill (Woodlawn) in Clemson.
The family will receive friends 6-7:30 PM Wednesday, November 6th at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Rd, Central, SC, 29630.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to:
Multiple Myeloma Research: IMF, 12650 Riverside Dr. Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA, with "In Memory of Donald M. Gloyer" in memo line.
, PO Box 4072, Pittsfield MA, 01202
SC Botanical Gardens: Angel Perkins, 150 Discovery Lane, Clemson, SC, 29634
Payable to CU Foundation with "SCBG for general donation" in the memo line.
Condolences may be expressed at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central, SC.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019