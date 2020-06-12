Donald Marshall Mohr
Donald Marshall Mohr

Wilmington - Donald Marshall Mohr, 94, died June 11, 2020 at his son's residence in Milton, Delaware.

Don was preceded in death by his lovely wife, mother and Grandma Sweetheart of 43 years, Shirley Mae Appleget. He is survived by his two children, Donna Downs and her husband John Downs and his son Jeffrey Mohr and his wife Sue Mohr; five grandchildren, Jessica Savini and her husband Anthony Savini, Jeffrey Mohr Jr., James Mohr, David Downs and his wife Jen Downs and Jared Downs and his wife Amy Downs; and six great grandchildren.

The private funeral services will be held on Sunday June 14, 2020 at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. A private graveside service will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hightstown, NJ where Don will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Shirley Mae.

In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
