Donald Marshall Yarlas
Glen Mills - Age 85, passed away July 4, 2020, coincidentally or meant to be, it was the day before the fourth anniversary of the death of his beloved grandson, Nicholas.
Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and just as importantly, friend; he was an amazing example of each. Don loved completely, worked hard, gave the best hugs, and spread joy, always. Everyone loved him. He gave everyone he spoke to love, a good laugh, and also his complete attention.
Don lived the last eight years of his life at Maris Grove in Glen Mills, PA. Everyone knew him. He loved people and it emanated from him. He absolutely loved to talk with family members, friends, or someone he just met. Don Yarlas was interested in people and others felt that keenly.
His other love was golf and he was a great player. Don won numerous championships, had his share of holes-in-one - so much fun. He played tournaments with lots and lots of fellow golfers, with countless friends, his brothers, and even Joe Biden. Don was a member of Hercules, Kennett Square, Kings Creek in Rehoboth Beach, and also in Florida.
Born August 24, 1934 in Provident, RI, he was the son of the late Lewis and Rose (nee Strauss) Yarlas. Don was a twin, but his brother died at birth. He was then the brother of twins with Stephen and Stuart Yarlas. Don went to Classical High School and the University of Rhode Island, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering to become a fire protection engineer. He was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. Not long after he started his career, he moved to Metuchen, NJ and then to Wilmington, DE. Don went to work for then Atlas Chemical which became ICI then Astra Zeneca. His career lasted 35 years and then consulted for several years afterwards.
Don retired to family, fun, traveling, and golf. He began his Delaware residency by building a home in Claymont. Don and his beloved wife, Fran, moved to Hockessin, DE then Rehoboth Beach, DE. They spent time living in Delray Beach, FL.
Preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas and brother, Stephen; he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances; three daughters, Beth Heggan (Paul Smith), Amie Yarlas Rutstein (Ron), and Rhonda Hathaway (Clay); brother, Stuart Yarlas; grandchildren, Zachary Rutstein, Max Hathaway, Samantha Heggan, Ian Hathaway, and Daniel Rutstein.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The First Tee (www.firsttee.org
).
