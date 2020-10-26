1/
Donald N. Gallagher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald N. Gallagher

Wilmington - Donald N. Gallagher, age 68 of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Don was the wonderful husband of, Patricia Mellinger Gallagher, and the two shared many years of happiness together.

Born 1952 in Wilmington, DE, Don was the son of the late Clyde Gallagher and the late Anna Allaband Gallagher.

Don graduated from Kennett High School and continued his education at Delaware Technical College. His studies led him to a career as a Telecommunications Network Specialist for the state of Delaware.

Don spent much of his life heavily involved in the Chester County community. He was co-founder of the former Unionville Ambulance team and for many years, an active member of the late Southern Chester County Rescue Squad.

Don loved the beach and enjoyed his trips to the Outer Banks. He was also a talented photographer and shot several events for the Special Olympics. When it came to computers, Don had an infinite wealth of knowledge. He was a textbook 'Computer Wiz' and if you had an issue with your computer, Don would help you solve it.

Don was a down to earth, quiet man. He was a hard worker that appreciated the simple things in life. Most of all, Don deeply loved his family and his presence will be sorely missed.

In addition to his wife, Patricia, Don is survived by his daughters, Tiffany Gallagher and Krystal Gallagher; his sister, Patricia Nelms (Ed); and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his brother, James Gallagher.

You are invited to visit with Don's family and friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Services and interment are both private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 22 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
6104444116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved