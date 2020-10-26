Donald N. Gallagher



Wilmington - Donald N. Gallagher, age 68 of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Christiana Hospital. Don was the wonderful husband of, Patricia Mellinger Gallagher, and the two shared many years of happiness together.



Born 1952 in Wilmington, DE, Don was the son of the late Clyde Gallagher and the late Anna Allaband Gallagher.



Don graduated from Kennett High School and continued his education at Delaware Technical College. His studies led him to a career as a Telecommunications Network Specialist for the state of Delaware.



Don spent much of his life heavily involved in the Chester County community. He was co-founder of the former Unionville Ambulance team and for many years, an active member of the late Southern Chester County Rescue Squad.



Don loved the beach and enjoyed his trips to the Outer Banks. He was also a talented photographer and shot several events for the Special Olympics. When it came to computers, Don had an infinite wealth of knowledge. He was a textbook 'Computer Wiz' and if you had an issue with your computer, Don would help you solve it.



Don was a down to earth, quiet man. He was a hard worker that appreciated the simple things in life. Most of all, Don deeply loved his family and his presence will be sorely missed.



In addition to his wife, Patricia, Don is survived by his daughters, Tiffany Gallagher and Krystal Gallagher; his sister, Patricia Nelms (Ed); and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his brother, James Gallagher.



You are invited to visit with Don's family and friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Services and interment are both private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 22 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.



Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.









