|
|
Donald P. Atkins, Jr.
Landenberg, PA - Donald P. Atkins Jr., age 75, of Landenberg, PA and formerly of Hockessin, DE, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Donald grew up in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1962 and then graduated from Rider University in 1967 with a BS in Commerce and Accounting. At Rider, he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity.
He joined the US Army and completed training as a case officer in the US Army Intelligence Corp in 1968. After completing a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1969, he taught at the US Army Training School in Baltimore.
Don's dream was to be an agent with the FBI. He attended the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA and was commissioned as a Special Agent in 1971. He served in offices in Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore and Wilmington. He retired in 2002 but continued to work for several other federal agencies. Don was proud of his 31-year career and honored to serve with the men and women of the FBI. He was an active member of the Society of Former Special Agents.
Don loved life and lived every day to the fullest. He cherished time spent with family and long-time friends, as well as new friends from the Harrogate community. He loved travel, summers in Rehoboth Beach, Michigan football, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Phillies.
He is survived by his devoted wife of forty years, Mary Anne (DiNorscia) Atkins; a daughter, Mariana Hufford (Michael); two adored grandsons, Luke and Sean, who always brought a smile to his face; a son, Donald P. Atkins, III; a sister, Maria DiDonna (Dominick); brothers, James (Robyn), Robert (Ray), George, who preceded him (Eileen); sisters-in-law, Janet Girolami (Louis), Gale Lattanzio (William), and many loved nephews and nieces.
Don was a loving and generous husband, a caring and doting father and grandfather, a thoughtful sibling, and a loyal friend. His strength inspired us and he will truly be missed but be remembered with a smile by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at 11:30am with a memorial service to follow at 12:30pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Society of Former Special Agents at www.socxfbi.org/donations or the at .
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 6, 2019