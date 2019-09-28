Services
R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Skyview Memorial Park Cemetery
108 Layfette Ave
Hometown, PA
Donald R. Hartwig


1927 - 2019
Donald R. Hartwig Obituary
Donald R. Hartwig

Newark, DE - Donald R. Hartwig, age 92, of Newark, DE passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on March 25, 1927 in Tamaqua, PA to the late Robert A. Hartwig and Catherine Elizabeth (Rosenberger) Hartwig.

Donald graduated in 1944 from Tamaqua High School. After high school he proudly served in the US Navy during the World War ll and was in the South Pacific Theater. He worked as the Supervisor of building and grounds for the New Castle County Vo-Tech school district for 16 years. During his retirement years, Donald drove a school bus for 10 years at the Christina School District. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. In his free time Donald enjoyed fishing, traveling throughout the US, and made his own furniture, as he had a talent for wood working.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Jessie Hartwig; son, Donald (Cheryl) Hartwig ll; two grandchildren: Adrian Hartwig and Chase Hartwig; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his brother, Robert A. Hartwig, Jr.

A celebration of Donald's life will be held at 7 PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at R.T Foard and Jones Funeral Home, 122. W Main St. Newark, DE 19711, where friends and family may begin visiting at 5:30 PM. Burial will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Skyview Memorial Park Cemetery 108 Layfette Ave, Hometown, PA 18252. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
