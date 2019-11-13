|
Donald R. Walters
Dickinson, TX formerly of Newport, DE - Donald, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Donald enjoyed bowling at Pleasant Hills.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Beulah Walters; his parents, Robert and Luria Walters; his daughter, Linda Adkins and his son, Billy Adkins.
Survivors include his children, Brenda Jenceleski, Kay Griffin (Jim), Janice Watson (Vaughn), George Adkins (Karolyn), and Joann Manthey (Gary) with whom he lived; his siblings, Grover Walters, Gordon Walters (Vern), and Mary Ruth and numerous, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 7 pm on Monday, November 18 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 6pm. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald's name may be made to Essential Hospice & Palliative Services, 3270 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson, Texas, 77539.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019