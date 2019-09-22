|
|
Donald Robert Francis Atkinson
Wilmington - Age 83, of Wilmington, DE, peacefully passed away September 18, 2019.
Born September 6, 1936 to Dorothy M. Atkinson Trotto and Anthony S. Iudica. Don attended Salesianum Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He started his own residential painting business, D. A. Painting (where many family members found part-time/summer employment & learned invaluable trade skills). Don was known for his quick wit and humor. He was an avid sports fan (especially the Cleveland Browns & Golden State Warriors), and a huge fan of Elvis. So, like the King, he only had eyes for Cadillacs!
Survived by his wife, Darlyne K. Atkinson; daughter, Ara E. Atkinson-Skinner; son, Sean O. Histed; sisters, Catherine Giltz, Lucille Huffman, Elizabeth Trotto, and Margaret Trader; brothers, Ross Iudica, William Trotto, John and Robert Williams; three amazing grandchildren, Robert Atkinson, Travis Histed, and Joshua Histed; three loving great-grandchildren, Kara, Austin, and Ethan Atkinson; and so many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the Seasons Hospice for their exceptional care.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to , 1300 N. Grant Avenue, Suite 100, Wilmington, DE 19806 ().
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019