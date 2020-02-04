|
Donald Stephen "Chip" Gazdick, Jr.
Landenberg, PA - Donald Stephen "Chip" Gazdick, Jr., age 61, of Landenberg, PA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in Lake Worth, FL.
Born in Wilmington, DE on December 7, 1958, he was the son of the Donald Stephen Gazdick, Sr. and the late Carol Ann (Welsh) Gazdick. Chip was a graduate of Newark High School and Delaware Tech. He was employed by the DuPont Company as a design engineer, retiring in 2001.
Chip was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann Gazdick in 1994. He is survived by his father, Donald Gazdick, Sr.; his son, Stephen and wife, Carly and their children, Hunter and Cody; daughter, Megan Winokur and husband, Evan and their children, Harrison and Evelyn; and twin daughters, Kaitlin Gazdick and Kristen Gazdick. Chip is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mike Angelo; nephews, Michael (Elia), David (Helena) and Christopher (Laura) Angelo and their families; aunt, Barbara Gazdick, uncle and aunt, Jack and Bernie Welsh, and Donna Welsh and their families.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 3 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 3 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002 or to a .
"Life has to end. Love doesn't." - Mitch Albom
