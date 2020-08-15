Donald T Van Scoy Sr.



Donald T Van Scoy Sr., age 82, passed away at home in Quitman, Texas from complications of bladder cancer.



Don worked at the 7-Up Co. where he converted to catholicism and became a follower of Christ. He also was a Newark, DE police officer for 4 years, then continued in security at GM. He finished his working career doing 10 years on the line at Chrysler.



Don was born in Johnstown, PA on May 31st, 1938, to the late Pearl Boring. His wife, Marilyn Van Scoy, preceeded him in 2015. They were married for 56 years. Their love was never ending. Dons sister, Sara, also preceeded him in 2018.



Don, or "Pop Pop", as he was known to those who loved him, will be dearly missed by his children, Donald Jr., Cheri Van Scoy - Riffle and husband, C.J., Lisa and fiance, Rick, and Michael; his grand children, Stephan, Nicole, Kyle, Brianne, Cody, Danny, and Donny; and great grand children, Riley, Natalie, Trenton, Marissa, and MacKenzie.



Also surviving Don are his Uncle Ron and wife Sylvia, and his sisters in law, Marilee Mullet and Paulette Mercado, all of whom he maintained a close relation to and were very dear to his heart.



Interment to be held at a later date.









